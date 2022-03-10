LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed in a double shooting Wednesday at a convenience store in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, D'Anthony D. English, 22, died at the scene of the shooting from a gunshot wound.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Shorty's Food Mart on Broadway and 35th Street.
Another person who was injured in the shooting was found a few blocks away on Sutcliffe Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood. At last check, the victim was "alert and conscious" when being transported to University Hospital. Their current condition is unclear.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. As of Wednesday evening, police had no suspects and had made no arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's online tip portal by clicking here.
