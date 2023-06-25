LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who died after being shot in the Wilder Park neighborhood on June 17 has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Charles Evans Jr. died in the shooting.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of South 3rd Street, near the Watterson Expressway, around 10:15 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
Evans Jr. was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. There are no known suspects at this time, according to LMPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
