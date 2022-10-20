JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a woman who died after she was shot to death in Jeffersonville earlier this week.
According to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott, that woman has been identified as La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
"Patrol officers located a victim, who was fatally injured resulting from the reported shooting," police said in a statement.
In a news release Thursday, police said Owens was found dead inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Police said the vehicle was "the focus of the shooting" and that someone else jumped out of the vehicle just before the gunshots were fired.
To date, police have not arrested anyone for the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators from both the Jeffersonville Police Department and Indiana State Police were on the scene Monday. A large section of the complex was blocked off with crime tape for at least five hours.
According to photos from the scene, there were at least 20 evidence markers on the ground.
During the investigation Monday, a K-9 was brought to the scene and at least two cars were towed away.
