NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities in New Albany are investigating after a police officer was shot downtown Tuesday morning.
According to a dispatcher, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation after the officer was shot around 11:30 a.m.
We don't know which department that officer works for, the extent of those injuries or any information about a possible suspect.
A perimeter has been set up on Vincennes Street, between Spring and Main streets.
WDRB's Dakota Sherek is at the scene. She sees multiple agencies responding to the area of 13th and Market streets. A drone is also over the scene, which she believes is from law enforcement. She also said multiple streets are blocked in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
