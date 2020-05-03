LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 10 Labrador Retriever puppies that were reportedly stolen from a southern Indiana kennel early Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, the approximately 3-week-old puppies were taken from Southern Indiana Holiday Kennels, located on Corydon Ramsey Road in Palmyra, Indiana.
Owners believe the theft occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a post on the kennel's Facebook page. All of the puppies had been purchased by individuals, and owners told WDRB News they are expected to die because the are too young to be separated from their mother.
"My neighbors said their dog was barking and wouldn't stop until around 1:30 (a.m.)," the kennel's post says. "They are just 3 weeks old today and in this picture was their first day of feeding and was taken yesterday evening. They definitely need their mama still. I am asking all of my friends and family to please share this for me hoping I can find my babies."
Anyone with information on where the puppies may be can contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 636-357-4477 or Southern Indiana Holiday Kennels at 812-406-7626.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.