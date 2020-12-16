LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a woman who was found dead inside an east Louisville home in October was strangled to death.
The body of Ursula Brown was found in a home on Greenlawn Road, not far from Herr Lane and Wilder Elementary School, at about 3 a.m. Oct. 10, according to a news release.
Brown's death was initially under investigation by Louisville Metro Police's Major Crimes Unit while officials awaited her autopsy results.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Wednesday announced that Brown's cause of death was determined to be "manual strangulation."
The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
