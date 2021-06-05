LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is behind bars after authorities in New Albany, Indiana, seized 10 pounds of drugs, four guns and more than $20,000 on Tuesday at a home on Maryland Avenue.
Cornelio M. Moran, 38, has been charged with dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams, dealing in cocaine over 10 grams and dealing in a narcotic drug (heroin) over 10 grams, according to a news release from the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities said Moran was found inside the home when police served a search warrant around 10 a.m. on June 1. The drugs, according to police, were found in his bedroom.
"A search revealed 7.75 pounds of a white, compressed powder which field tested positive as cocaine, 2.75 pounds of an off-white crystal substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine, 1.41 ounces of a tan substance which field tested positive as heroin and 23 grams of a green leafy substance which field tested positive as marijuana," the news release says.
Officers searching the home also found $20,462, digital scales and four guns: two rifles and two handguns.
Moran is being held at the Floyd County Jail and has an initial court hearing set for Monday afternoon.
