INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Law enforcement authorities have identified a serial killer who has eluded police for more than 35 years.
Investigators dubbed the murderer the "I-65 Killer" or "Days Inn Killer" after three women working at motels along the I-65 corridor in Indiana and Kentucky were killed.
During a press conference Tuesday morning, authorities identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell. Police say Greenwell died in 2013 at the age of 68, and an obituary indicated that he died from cancer.
The first murder happened on Feb. 21, 1987, at the Super Eight Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. That's when Vicki Heath, 41, became the first known victim. Her body was found behind a dumpster outside the motel. She had been shot and sexually assaulted.
Two years later, in March 1989, police say the killer murdered two more people: 24-year-old Margaret "Peggy" Gill and 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert.
Gill disappeared while working at the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana, on March 2. Her body was found at the end of a vacant hall. She had been raped and shot twice in the head.
Police say sometime after Gill was murdered, the killer drove 52 miles south on I-65 to the Remington Days Inn, where he abducted Gilbert and drove her to County Road 150 West just northwest of Brookston in White County. She had been shot three times and was also sexually assaulted.
Investigators collected numerous pieces of evidence containing the killer's DNA.
In January, 1990, the killer sexually assaulted a female employee during an armed robbery at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana, on January 2, 1990. The woman survived and was also able to give police an excellent description and details to the crime, which led to a composite sketch of the suspect.
She is the only known victim to have survived the killer's attacks.
A breakthrough in DNA research in 2019 helped tie the cases together and linked the I-65 killer to all four crimes.
Law enforcement officers hope this announcement brings closure to the families of those victims.
"You never gave up," FBI Special Agent Herbert Stapleton said to victims' family members at the news conference. "I hope today’s announcement shows law enforcement and investigators never gave up either."
Police say there are some other incidents that are rumored to be connected, and investigators say they are looking into those.
