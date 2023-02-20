LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of the Bardstown, Kentucky, school district was arrested on sex abuse charges.
According to a news release from the Bardstown Police Department, 49-year-old Jeremy Dale, an employee of Bardstown City Schools, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment involving physical contact.
Police said the school district contacted authorities on Feb. 2 about an investigation into the alleged misconduct by Dale.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811. Anonymous tips can also be provided at 502-348-HEAT (4328).
