UPDATE: This story was corrected to reflect that the victim was 17, not 7, as was previously reported.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown man has been arrested after police say he used a digital tablet to record video of a 17-year-old girl taking a shower.
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Corie Newsome was arrested by the Bardstown Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old girl getting out of the shower discovered the tablet in the bathroom pointed in her direction.
Newsome knew the teen, according to police, and has allegedly exposed himself to her more than once in the past 12 months.
Newsome is charged with video voyeurism and first-degree indecent exposure, and is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
