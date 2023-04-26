LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a victim was dropped off at the hospital with several gunshot wounds.
According to online jail records, Joseph Monin was booked into the Nelson County Detention Center shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation started just after 9 p.m. when a 47-year-old man was dropped off at Flaget Memorial Hospital by someone driving a pickup truck.
That victim was suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to investigators, and was transported via helicopter to Louisville for treatment.
Investigators determined that the man who dropped the victim off was Monin, according to the sheriff's office.
According to court documents, authorities arrested Monin and charged him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He's currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
