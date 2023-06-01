LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police need help finding a suspect in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
Police are looking for 18-year-old Akbar Mubelela. He is a suspect in a shooting on Ashberry Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Mubelela for assault and robbery. Police said on social media that he should be considered armed and dangerous and that he is known to frequent areas between Bardstown and Lexington.
Anyone with information about where Mubelela can be found is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211. You can also submit an anonymous tip at 502-348-HEAT (4328)
