Bardstown Police investigating series of car break-ins

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say car break-ins are on the rise in Bardstown, including several smash-and-grabs.
Police say several were reported recently in areas like Planet Fitness and the Walmart parking lot. In a few cases, drivers left their doors unlocked, making their property an easy target.
Police say to make sure your valuables, including loose change, are out of sight. Also, don't leave your car in secluded areas of parking lots and always choose well-lit areas.
