LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a bike Thursday evening in south Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reports of a bicyclist stuck by a car around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Manslick Road near Star Rest Drive — not far from 3rd Street Road and Penile Road. According to police, the bicyclist while traveling eastbound on Manslick Road when he was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored, four-door passenger vehicle.
The driver of the car did not remain at the scene, police said. The bicyclist was transported to University Hospital, and police report he is in critical condition.
Anyone with information pertaining to the hit and run is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
