A Bloomington, Indiana, man was found guilty of three crimes in connection with the death of an Indiana University student last year.
According to a report by FOX 59, 35-year-old Eric Montgomery was found guilty in Monroe Circuit Court on Friday of rape and attempted obstruction of justice. He was also found guilty of a lesser misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
After the guilty verdicts, he also admitted to being a habitual offender, which would carry an additional penalty of up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for Aug. 4.
On the morning of Aug. 17, 2022, deputies were called to an off-campus home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, where they found 20-year-old IU student Avery McMillan unconscious and unresponsive. She died, despite deputies' attempts to revive her with three doses of Narcan.
