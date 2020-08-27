LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dead body was found floating in the Ohio River near Chickasaw Park around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Few details about the individual are available at this time, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
"Homicide detectives noted that the body was suffering from severe decomposition and are awaiting further details following an autopsy for gender, approximate age, etc.," Smiley said in an emailed statement.
