LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge chose not to lower the bond for a man accused of driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 264.
Bruno Ballo appeared before Jefferson District Judge Mary Jude Wolford on Thursday morning for his second DUI charge.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested him around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a call of a car pointed the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway near Crittenden Drive.
Police said paramedics checked him out and then he put his car in reverse, nearly hitting one of the paramedics. He was later pulled over near Poplar Level Road, where he almost hit an ambulance.
His blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.
Wolford kept his bond at $10,000, full cash.
