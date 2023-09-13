LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge reduced the bond for a man accused of killing a 19-year-old in a hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway.
Collin Taylor, 28, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 12, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid in the Sept. 8 hit-and-run that killed Derrick Wright, 19.
Witnesses told police a man, Wright, was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the roadway.
Taylor drove off, but his attorney claims he reported the incident to LMPD within 24 hours and then turned himself and the car over to police. Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson cited Taylor's lack of criminal history when she reduced his bond from $100,000 to $10,000.
He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and not rendering aid.
