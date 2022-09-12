LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of murder will need $1 million to get out of jail.
According to Louisville Metro Police, 47-year-old Mark Owen was arrested for a deadly shooting that took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on 7th Street Road near Algonquin Parkway.
A man was found with a gunshot wound there on the scene. EMS confirmed his death a few minutes later. At the time of this writing, he has not been identified.
LMPD said Owen is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence. The arrest report said a surveillance video showed Owen shooting the victim.
A not-guilty plea was entered on Owen's behalf Monday morning.
Related Stories:
- Suspect arrested for murder after shooting near Algonquin Parkway
- 1 man dead after shooting new Algonquin Parkway
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.