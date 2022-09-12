Mark Owen appears in Jefferson District Court on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Mark Owen appears in Jefferson District Court on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He's charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of murder will need $1 million to get out of jail.

According to Louisville Metro Police, 47-year-old Mark Owen was arrested for a deadly shooting that took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on 7th Street Road near Algonquin Parkway.

A man was found with a gunshot wound there on the scene. EMS confirmed his death a few minutes later. At the time of this writing, he has not been identified.

LMPD said Owen is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence. The arrest report said a surveillance video showed Owen shooting the victim. 

A not-guilty plea was entered on Owen's behalf Monday morning. 

