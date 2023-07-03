Charles Webster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man arrested for accidentally firing a gun that killed a woman was arraigned Monday.

Charles Webster, 43, is charged with reckless homicide after police said he shot 44-year-old Gwendolyn Smith around 5 p.m. Friday on Cambridge Drive in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.

Police were originally called to the scene for an overdose. Smith died at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed a gunshot wound to Smith's chest.

Webster told police he was holding a gun in the basement and accidentally fired it, according to court documents.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his Monday morning court appearance, and Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore set his bond at $20,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags