LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Brandenburg, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a woman they said passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
According to a news release from the Brandenburg Police Department, the incident took place on Friday, June 25, at Miguel's Mexican Restaurant at 634 By Pass Road.
Police said the woman shown in the picture was a patron at the restaurant. When she went to the front counter to pay, she allegedly handed the staff a fake $100 bill and was given change. She then left the store.
Her identity is not known. Anyone with any information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Mitcham with the Brandenburg Police Department at 270-422-4911. They can also contact police at police@brandenburgpolice.com.
