LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine.
Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According to his online court record, his bond was set at $353.
Houck's arrest was unrelated to the Crystal Rogers case. According to court documents, a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 31, in connection with $353 in unpaid fines for a series of traffic violations.
Those violations stemmed from a Dec. 28 citation in which he was improperly driving a commercial vehicle in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 31, near Louisville Road. According to Kentucky State Police, he failed to properly cover a load of gravel with a tarp, and improperly used farm plates on the vehicle.
He was found guilty of both these infractions in April and fined $353. Other traffic infractions related to the same incident were dismissed on the same day.
Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Houck, was contacted by WDRB by phone Thursday afternoon. He had no comment.
Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.
Houck, who had been Rogers' boyfriend, was named as a suspect three months after she disappeared. He remains the only suspect in the case, but has never been charged.
Ballard has publicly and continually said that she believes Houck killed her daughter and she has been involved in a long custody battle for the right to visit her grandson, who is the son shared by her missing daughter and Houck.
Rogers has four other children, but have no relation to Houck.
The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance in 2020. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants for properties the Houcks own in Bardstown. On Oct. 24, the FBI wrapped-up a five day search of the family's farm. Evidence collected during the search was sent to the agency's lab in Quantico, Virginia.
The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing.
Related Stories:
- Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
- FBI concludes 5-day search at Bardstown farm for evidence in Crystal Rogers case
- 'You never forget it' | Sunday marks 7 years since disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- FBI spends $28,000 to repair damage after August search in Bardstown in Crystal Rogers case
- FBI ends search of neighborhood related to Crystal Rogers case
- FBI uncovers multiple items 'potentially relevant' to Crystal Rogers investigation
- Break in the case? Recapping this week's FBI search for Crystal Rogers
- Bardstown community hoping for answers in Crystal Rogers' case
- FBI says it recovered an 'item of interest' in Bardstown search for Crystal Rogers case
- FBI spends 3rd day focused on Bardstown neighborhood in search of Crystal Rogers
- Crystal Rogers' mother says FBI 'enthused' on Day 2 of neighborhood search
- FBI conducts searches in Bardstown connected to Crystal Rogers investigation
- Prayer vigil marks 6 years since disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- 6 years after her disappearance, FBI says it's in final stages of Crystal Rogers investigation
- Disappearance of Crystal Rogers nears six years, prayer vigil planned in Bardstown
- FBI says it's nearly finished with Crystal Rogers investigation after taking over Bardstown cold case
- FBI using new resources, fresh eyes in quest to crack Crystal Rogers investigation
- FBI canvasses Bardstown neighborhood in ongoing investigation into Crystal Rogers' disappearance
- Federal agents search Bardstown storage unit of missing mom Crystal Rogers
- FBI asks for public's help in Crystal Rogers investigation, seeks surveillance footage from 2015
- FBI returns to Bardstown, interviews neighbors who live near Nick Houck
- Days after FBI takeover of Crystal Rogers investigation, her mother says the progress is 'overwhelming'
- FBI canvasses Bardstown neighborhood after receiving multiple tips in connection with Crystal Rogers investigation
- FBI retrieves Crystal Rogers' car from mother's storage unit on second day of investigation
- FBI takes over investigation into disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- TIMELINE | The disappearance and search for Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers
- Crystal Rogers' daughter talks about life without her mom during the 5 years she's been missing
- 3 years after Crystal Rogers went missing, Brooks Houck speaks to WDRB
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserve