This booking photo dated Nov. 3, 2022, shows Brooks Houck after he was arrested for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine.

Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According to his online court record, his bond was set at $353.

Houck's arrest was unrelated to the Crystal Rogers case. According to court documents, a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 31, in connection with $353 in unpaid fines for a series of traffic violations.

Those violations stemmed from a Dec. 28 citation in which he was improperly driving a commercial vehicle in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 31, near Louisville Road. According to Kentucky State Police, he failed to properly cover a load of gravel with a tarp, and improperly used farm plates on the vehicle.

He was found guilty of both these infractions in April and fined $353. Other traffic infractions related to the same incident were dismissed on the same day.

Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Houck, was contacted by WDRB by phone Thursday afternoon. He had no comment.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. The next day, her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside. But there was no sign of the mother of five.

Houck, who had been Rogers' boyfriend, was named as a suspect three months after she disappeared. He remains the only suspect in the case, but has never been charged.

Ballard has publicly and continually said that she believes Houck killed her daughter and she has been involved in a long custody battle for the right to visit her grandson, who is the son shared by her missing daughter and Houck. 

Rogers has four other children, but have no relation to Houck.

The FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance in 2020. Since then, the agency has executed several search warrants for properties the Houcks own in Bardstown. On Oct. 24, the FBI wrapped-up a five day search of the family's farm. Evidence collected during the search was sent to the agency's lab in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI is also still investigating the death of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, who was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting on his own property more than a year after Rogers went missing. 

