SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County Public Schools employee is behind bars and charged with sexually abusing a minor.
Jessie Bray is now suspended without pay from the district after being arrested for alleged sexual abuse that took place sometime between 2014 and 2016.
Bray faced a judge in court Tuesday morning for the alleged crime that involved a young girl.
Kentucky State Police arrested 51-year-old Bray Monday on a warrant. He's charged with first-degree sexual abuse. In court, the judge called Bray a danger to society.
According to a warrant, Bray abused the victim when she was 13 or 14 years old while they were in a swimming pool.
Bray is a maintenance worker for Bullitt County Public Schools, but police do not say any of the sexual abuse happened on school property.
As a precaution, district Superintendent Jesse Bacon says officials immediately moved Bray to buildings with adults only after learning of the investigation at the end of November.
"We had nothing in his records for 16 years that would indicate anything like this was going on. To hear about it was certainly concerning for us," said Jesse Bacon, superintendent for Bullitt County Schools.
Police have not yet released the victim's relationship to Bray.
The court ordered him to have no contact with her, and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
The judge set his bond at $20,000 full cash and he's expected back in court next week.
