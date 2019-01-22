SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County Public Schools employee is behind bars and charged with sexually abusing a minor.
Jessie Bray, 51, is suspended without pay from the district after he was arrested for alleged sexual abuse that took place between 2014 and 2016.
Bray faced a judge in court Tuesday morning for the alleged crime that involved a young girl.
Kentucky State Police arrested Bray on a warrant Monday. He's charged with first-degree sexual abuse. In court, the judge called Bray a danger to society.
According to a warrant, Bray abused the victim when she was 13 or 14 years old while they were in a swimming pool.
Bray is a maintenance worker for Bullitt County Public Schools, but police do not say any of the sexual abuse happened on school property.
As a precaution, Superintendent Jesse Bacon said officials immediately moved Bray to buildings with adults only after learning of the investigation at the end of November.
"We had nothing in his records for 16 years that would indicate anything like this was going on," Bacon said. "To hear about it was certainly concerning for us."
Police have not yet released the victim's relationship to Bray. Bacon sent a letter to parents, students and staff alerting them of the situation. Bray was also sent a letter from the district notifying him of his suspension and that he can't be on school property or have contact with any students.
"We did not sweep it under the rug," Bacon said. "We acted immediately."
The court ordered Bray to have no contact with the alleged victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. The judge set his bond at $20,000 full cash, and he's expected back in court next week.
B"Our hearts and prayers are with the alleged victim and the family," Bacon said. "We know this has to be a difficult situation, and we want them to know we are here to help any way we can."
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case but isn't releasing many details.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.