LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Bullitt County are looking for a couple of bench thieves.
According to a Facebook post by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, the theft took place just after 2 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in front of the Area Technology Center Building at 395 High School Drive in Shepherdsville.
Surveillance video posted by agency appears to show two people walk up to a decorative bench, fold it up and walk away with it. That video is included with this story.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-543-1262 or email them at crimetip@bcky.org.
