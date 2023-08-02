LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt East High School soccer coach was arrested after showing nude photos of himself to students, according to police.
Brian Davis, 45, showed frontal nude digital photographs of himself to 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls. Police said he showed the girls the photos during a soccer camp for students.
Mt. Washington Police Department was made aware of the allegations on July 18. Davis was arrested on Wednesday.
He was charged with four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. Davis resigned on July 25.
According to police, the investigation was led by Bullitt County Public Schools, the Bullitt County Attorney's Office, Child Protective Services and Mt. Washington Police Department.
