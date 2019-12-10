BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A burglar in Nelson County might be missing more than he got away with.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Robert Jewell. They posted his picture on Facebook to let him know they have his cellphone.
The post says "You dropped it on your way out of the home you burglarized earlier today. We know who you are. We are looking for you. See you soon!"
Perhaps Mr. Jewell needs the number for the Nelson County Sheriff? If he can borrow a phone, here's the number: 502-348-1840.
