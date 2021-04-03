LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male suspected of burglary was taken into custody Saturday after an hourslong standoff, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Second Division officers responded around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a burglary in progress at a residence near the intersection of 23rd Street and West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement. The male, whom LMPD did not immediately identify, was still inside the residence when officers arrived at the scene.
The male refused to exit the residence and "barricaded himself alone inside the residence," Smiley said, and SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene.
"The suspect was taken into custody about six hours later without incident and is currently being questioned at the division," Smiley said. "Charges are pending."
LMPD did not report any injuries during the standoff.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.