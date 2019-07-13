LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Campbellsville man was arrested on Thursday on child pornography charges.
According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police investigators were conducting an undercover investigation when they discovered that someone was using a social media account to have sexual conversations with children.
Police say that social media account was traced to 53-year-old Barry Lewis.
According to police, Lewis' case was prioritized, "due to the possibility of children being in danger of serious physical injury and death."
Police say they executed a search warrant at Lewis' Campbellsville home and found 20 child pornography files on his electronic devices.
When confronted, Lewis allegedly admitted to having the child pornography, as well as engaging in online conversations related to the exploitation of children.
Lewis was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, as well as engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.
He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center. A mugshot was not available as of Saturday afternoon.
