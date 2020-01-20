LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found a Campbellsville man guilty of viewing child pornography, just one week after being released from prison in 2017.
James Wolfe was released from a Virginia prison in November 2017 and placed on a 10-year term of supervised release.
After his release, a probation officer granted Wolfe permission to move to Kentucky and use a computer with internet access "to find employment and conduct routine business," according to a press release. Prosecutors say that less than one week later, he was caught searching for child porn again by the monitoring company RemoteCom.
A federal grand jury found Wolfe guilty on Jan. 20 of attempted receipt of child pornography and accessing the internet with intent to view child pornography.
“Prey on our kids in the Western District of Kentucky and expect swift and aggressive federal prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “This outcome is due to the fine work of the United States Probation Office, U.S. Secret Service and a dedicated prosecutor.”
Wolfe faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of 15 years. He is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 23 at 10 a.m. in Bowling Green.
