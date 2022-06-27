LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child was shot and killed near Valley Station.
According to LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane around 6:45 p.m.
Vance said the child was found shot inside of a home and transported to the hospital where they later died. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.