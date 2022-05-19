LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, Second Division officers responded on a reported hit-and-run around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Yung Avenue and South 35th Street.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said it happened right outside LMPD's Fourth District Sub Station and Second Division headquarters.
Ruoff said the child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital "in serious but stable condition."
