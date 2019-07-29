LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County judge is scheduled to return to the bench on Monday after being shot in Indianapolis.
It will be the first time Judge Brad Jacobs has been in the courtroom since the May shooting.
He and Judge Andrew Adams were shot three months ago in a White Castle parking lot.
The two were in Indianapolis for a judges conference and got into a fight with two other men. Judge Adams is charged with battery and has been suspended with pay.
The two other men involved, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, are also charged with battery.
Related:
- Not guilty pleas entered for men accused in shootings of Clark County judges
- Not guilty plea issued for Clark County judge facing charges after May 1 shootings
- Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams, 2 others indicted in connection with May 1 shooting
- Jeffersonville community gathers to pray for 2 local judges shot in Indianapolis
- Indianapolis Police looking for suspect that shot 2 Clark County judges
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.