LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County judge is scheduled to return to the bench on Monday after being shot in Indianapolis.

It will be the first time Judge Brad Jacobs has been in the courtroom since the May shooting.

He and Judge Andrew Adams were shot three months ago in a White Castle parking lot.

The two were in Indianapolis for a judges conference and got into a fight with two other men. Judge Adams is charged with battery and has been suspended with pay.

The two other men involved, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, are also charged with battery.

Related:

Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Tags