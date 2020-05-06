LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office in southern Indiana is on the lookout for a "person of interest" wanted in connection with a string of car break-ins.
The thefts were from "unsecured vehicles" in the Memphis area in the morning hours of May 5, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The individual was "possibly driving" a silver vehicle that was captured on security footage, which police say could be a Chrysler 200.
The sheriff's office is reminding the public to lock their vehicles and take all valuables and firearms inside each night to help prevent further break-ins from happening.
Anyone with information in the thefts is asked to share it with the Clark County Sheriff's Office through Facebook messenger, by calling the crime tip-line at 812-280-CCSO or directly to Detective Raney or Nicholson with the CCSO at 812-283-4471 extension 3147 or 3144.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.