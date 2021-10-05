LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman says an angry motorist pointed a gun at her in the middle of the interstate in Clark County.
The woman admits she "accidentally" cut off the driver of KIA SUV while merging onto Interstate 265 westbound from Interstate 65 in Clark County on Monday evening, according to Indiana State Police.
She told police that the other driver pointed a firearm at her from behind, "actually resting what she described as a revolver on his side-view mirror as he followed her."
She told police the man then allegedly pulled alongside her vehicle, still pointing the gun. The woman then managed to get behind him, and called police as the cars drove into Floyd County.
ISP troopers then responded to the area and found an SUV matching the description at a gas station in Georgetown, which is where they arrested 28-year-old Dakota Riggs. Police said they found a loaded revolver inside Rigg's car.
Riggs is facing several felony charges, including intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent. He is also charged with possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
Two other adults and five children were also inside the Kia at the time of the incident.
