LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man wanted in questioning for a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Police are asking anyone with information as to the location of Joshua M. Vogler to contact the department at 812-288-7151, ext. 314. Vogler, a wanted person out of Clark County Indiana, is wanted for questioning for a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. Saturday and "should be considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution," according to a release from Clarksville Police Department.
No on was injured during the shooting incident, police said.
Vogler is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie, police said.
