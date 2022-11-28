LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect got away after leading police on a chaotic chase in southern Indiana over the weekend.
Clarksville Police said they tried to pull a suspect over near Byron Drive and Greentree Boulevard. The man was accused of hitting a woman and threatening to stab her.
Police said the suspect drove off, leading police to chase through a busy area. He hit two stopped cars near the intersection of Greentree Boulevard and Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Investigators said the suspect kept driving before stopping in front of Carriage Ford. He left the vehicle, ran through parking lots and tossed a plastic bag.
Although he got away, officers found more than 200 gams of methamphetamine inside the bag.
