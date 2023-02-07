LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two northern Indiana men have been arrested for a murder that happened more than 47 years ago.
In a release, Indiana State Police said Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, Indiana and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana were arrested Monday at their homes. Both face one charge of murder.
The case goes back to Wednesday, August 6, 1975. Investigators said 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left work that night at the Epworth Forrest Church camp on near North Webster Lake in Kosciusko County. When she didn't arrive at home, her parents reported her missing.
Laurel's body was found the next morning in the water at the Mallard Roose public access site about 17 miles away in Noble County. Her cause of death was listed as drowning. The autopsy showed signs that she had fought for her life.
After nearly a half-century, Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith said "This case is a culmination of a decades long investigation… and science finally gave us the answers we needed." He also thanked the media for keeping the case in the headlines over the years, which encouraged the public to bring information to police, which he said was key to solving the case.
ISP has not detailed what evidence linked Bandy and Lehman to the case. It only said the "much-needed break in the investigation came only within the last couple months, after Indiana State Police laboratory personnel were able to make an evidentiary correlation which lead investigators to the two suspects."
Both men are being held without bond at the Noble County Jail, according to police. Both are scheduled in Noble Circuit Court on Wednesday.
