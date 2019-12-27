(FOX NEWS) -- An alleged bank robber in Colorado apparently wanted to spread some Christmas joy before he was arrested Monday.
Witnesses say they saw a man throw money from a bag onto a street in Colorado Springs while yelling "Merry Christmas," according to Fox News, based on reports from KKTV.
On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0LcMugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019
The bizarre incident happened moments after a branch of Academy Bank near the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street was robbed around 12:30 p.m., police said in an incident report.
They described the robber – later identified as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver – as an “older white male” who threatened to use a weapon and left the bank with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”
Police found the suspect sitting in front of a coffee shop and arrested him without incident.
Bystanders collected the money and returned it to the bank, according to the station.
