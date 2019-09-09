LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana have arrested two people after authorities say an 11-month-old child "was left alone in poor living conditions" at a home.
According to a news release, on Sunday night, Columbus Police officers went to a home in the 1700 block of Elm Street to conduct a welfare check.
Authorities say several minutes later, officers spoke with 38-year-old Bradley Longsworth when he walked up to the home. Police say he told the officers that he lived at the home and the infant had been picked up by a friend and was not inside the home.
Investigators say the officers contacted the child's mother, 28-year-old Sarah Coe, of Columbus, who came to the house a short time later. According to police, Coe confirmed the child was inside the home. Officers then entered and found the child inside. They also observed poor living conditions, including the smell of animal urine and feces, according to court documents.
Coe and Longsworth were arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, where they are being held on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.
Longsworth owns the home where the baby was found.
The Indiana Department of Child Services also assisted with the call.
