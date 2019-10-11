LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, arrested four people on drug charges after finding meth, heroin and syringes inside of a home.
Bobby Roberts, 59, David Copass, 56, Sunshine Johnson, 33, and Erica Burton, 35, were arrested Thursday evening after officers with the Columbus Police Department served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Union Street. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, heroin, several syringes and drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the department.
All four suspects were arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. They all face multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. Roberts and Johnson were the only two suspects charged with dealing in methamphetamine.
