LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana burglary suspect was arrested at a Kentucky grocery store, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.
According to police, deputies in Bartholomew County received a report of a burglary in the 11000 block of South 800 West.
Police identified Columbus man, William Carnahan Jr., 49, as the suspect. That led to a warrant being issued for his arrested.
Carnahan was found in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and taken into custody by Shepherdsville Police.
Carnahan is in Bullitt County being held to serve a warrant in Larue County. He is expected to be extradited to Indiana after.
