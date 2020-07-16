LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Columbus, Indiana, on Wednesday evening.
Columbus Police stopped Angelito Mercado in his vehicle in the 100 block of Carrie Lane on July 15 after receiving complaints of drug activity in the area. Police said Mercado had a suspended driver's license and was taken into custody.
As Mercado was being taken to the patrol car, he told officers he was having a panic attack. Officers called for an ambulance as well as a K-9 unit. The K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the car, and officers found 10 grams of marijuana in the car, along with money.
After paramedics arrived, the officers rode with Mercado in the ambulance to the hospital. That's when police said Mercado continually made movements with his hands toward his pantsm which led the officers to believe he was concealing something.
So officers got a search warrant and found cocaine and meth inside his clothing. After Mercado was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He's facing the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony)
- Possession of Cocaine (Level 6 Felony)
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction (Class A Misdemeanor)
