LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A convicted child molester who went on the run during his trial this week in Jackson County, Indiana, has been arrested.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer confirmed Franklin Lee was arrested Saturday on his Facebook page.
Dispatchers say Lee was arrested in the Louisville area. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections sometime Saturday.
Lee was arrested and charged in May 2018. He posted a $10,000 cash bond in October 2018 and was out of jail at the time of the trial, which began Tuesday.
Jackson County prosecutor Jeff Chalfant said Lee appeared at every pretrial conference and hearing prior to trial. When Day 2 of the trial was set to begin, however, Lee was nowhere to be found.
"His father indicated that Mr. Lee was concerned after he heard the evidence and he was not going to return to court," Chalfant said earlier this week.
The trial ultimately continued without Lee, and a jury convicted him of the child molestation charge. The victim in the case was 10 years old when the abuse occurred, according to prosecutors. As a result, Lee faces up to 50 years in prison but won't be sentenced until November.
