LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old woman who died after being stabbed in east Louisville last week has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nayeli Cordova died at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said at the time that officers were called to Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday on a reported stabbing. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Once on scene, police found Cordova with critical injuries. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died a short time later.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
