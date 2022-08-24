LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Portland neighborhood last week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Mario Anderson died from gunshot wounds.
Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene after he was found in the 2000 block of Bank Street with the gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. on Friday.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
