LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old Louisville man has been identified, after police say he was found shot to death in a car Tuesday afternoon.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found the man "obviously deceased" around 1:45 p.m. on Elliott Avenue, just north of Broadway.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the man as Deon Larue Ross of Louisville. He died of gunshot wounds.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report it anonymously online here.
