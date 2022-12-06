LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3.
Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the fight, Knox was shot.
KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim's death. He has since been booked into the Adair Co. Juvenile Detention Center. Police expected the suspect to face additional charges.
