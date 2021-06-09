LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died after a double shooting Tuesday night in the California neighborhood.
Donnie Fitch, 33, died of a gunshot wound at University of Louisville Hospital about an hour after police say he was shot on South 24th Street, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the area about 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
A woman who was shot was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police last said she was in critical condition.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement Tuesday night that police had no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
