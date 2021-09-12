LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man shot and killed last month in south Louisville has been identified.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 on National Turnpike near Outer Loop, the Louisville Metro Police Department said at the time.
Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
A month after his death, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old James Ray Ludwick.
At the time of the shooting, LMPD said all parties in the shooting had been accounted for. It's unclear if anyone has been charged in Ludwick's death.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
